FDA says these hand sanitizers won't protect you against COVID-19

For months, the Food and Drug Administration has been urging U.S. consumers to avoid a growing list of hand sanitizers that may contain toxic substances. Now the agency is warning of another problem: Some brands may not be strong enough to kill the coronavirus.

To work, sanitizers must have a sufficient amount of at least one of two kinds of alcohol. They have to have be at least 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those levels are also safe on human skin.

According to the FDA, the following sanitizer products are "sub-potent," meaning they lack enough of the active ingredients that protect people from infection:

Alcohol Antiseptic 62% Hand Sanitizer (Quimica Magna de Mexico)

Bernal (Quimica Magna)

Datsen (Quimica Magna)

Derma70 Hand Sanitizer (Asiaticon)

Clean Humans (DEPQ Internacional)

CleanCare NoGerm (Precision Analitica Integral)

Dgreen (DEPQ Internaciona)

Hand Sanitizer (DEPQ Internacional)

HF&N (Healthy Food and Nutrition Lab)

Medically Minded (Asiaticon)

NeoNatural (Limpo Quimicos)

OZO (Estrategia Hospitalaria)

Protz Real Protection Antibacterial (Asiaticon)

UltraCruz (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Texas)

V-KLEAN (Asiaticon)

Yakana (Grupo Yakana)

Worse, some of those sanitizers also contain methanol, which is used to make fuel and is dangerous when absorbed through the skin, inhaled or ingested.

The lack of potency is one of the reasons the FDA's list of sanitizers that people should avoid expanded this week to about 100 brands and nearly 150 varieties. The list includes sanitizers made without enough ethanol, isopropanol or another active ingredient to be effective, consumer advocacy group U.S. PIRG noted.

Most recently, the federal agency on Wednesday alerted consumers to four types of sanitizer made by Mexico's Harmonic Nature after finding it contained 1-propanol, a toxin that can damage the nervous system and even cause death if absorbed through the skin, consumed or come into contact with a person's eyes.

The FDA in mid-June issued public health alerts about hand sanitizers contaminated with methanol, after a rash of illnesses and four deaths in the U.S. were believed to be connected to toxic hand sanitizers.

While most of the problematic brands were made in Mexico, additions to the FDA's list this week included Leafree Instant Hand Sanitizer from China, with the product labeled "edible alcohol." The agency also flagged some sanitizers made in North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Utah.

While public health experts say hand sanitizer is generally an adequate substitute for hand washing to protect against COVID-19, the growing use of disinfectant products has led to a spike in accidental poisoning, especially among children.

Through the third week of July, there had been a 59% spike in calls — more than 18,000 cases — to one of the 55 poison control centers around the U.S. due to various incidents involving hand sanitizer, compared to the same period last year, according to data from the National Poison Data System. Nearly 12,000 of those cases involved kids ages 5 and younger.

