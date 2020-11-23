"Multiple" stabbing in San Jose church leaves at least two dead

San Jose, California — At least two people were killed and others seriously wounded Sunday night in a multiple stabbing at a church here. Police said there were no services going on at the time. They said "unhoused" people had been brought inside to get them out of the cold.

San Jose police tweeted around 8:47 p.m. that officers were responding to the Grace Baptist Church. It's near the San Jose State campus, CBS San Francisco reports.

They then tweeted that at least two victims had died.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said police had a suspect was in custody but police later said that wasn't so. "No confirmation of an arrest. ... This is a very active scene," they said.

Video from the scene shows a large response by police and emergency vehicles.