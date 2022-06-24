Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested in deadly San Francisco subway shooting

A man who allegedly shot and killed a 27-year-old man on a San Francisco subway train earlier this week has been arrested, police announced Friday. Javon Green was arrested in the fatal shooting of Nesta Bowen, 27, and the shooting of a 70-year-old man, who was wounded, said Officer Kathryn Winters, a spokeswoman with the San Francisco Police Department.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning inside a train on the city's public transit system known as Muni.

The wounded man, who has not been identified, has been released from a hospital, she said.

Green, 26, was arrested Thursday in Pittsburg, a city about 40 miles east of San Francisco. A motive in the shooting has not been determined, Winters said.

Green was booked into San Francisco's jail minutes after midnight Friday, according to jail records. He faces charges of murder, having a concealed firearm and allegations of using a firearm.

