46 migrants found dead in back of tractor trailer in San Antonio

Forty-six migrants were found dead in the back of a tractor trailer in San Antonio on Monday, law enforcement officials said. Sixteen others — 12 adults and four children — were taken to local hospitals with heat-related injuries.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said he's hopeful all 16 people taken to the hospital will survive. All of them were hot to the touch and appeared to be suffering from heat stroke, Hood said at a Monday night press conference. He said there were no signs of water or a working air conditioning in the truck.

The victims were a mix of men and women and varied in age, but none of the deceased appeared to be minors, officials said.

Three people are in custody, officials said.

Police responded to a call around 5:50 p.m. local time, when a nearby worker reported hearing a cry for help. That worker found the trailer with the doors partially opened and noticed multiple dead bodies inside.

The first patient was transported to the hospital roughly 15 minutes later, Hood said Monday night.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg called the situation "a horrific human tragedy."

Migrants seeking asylum should always be treated as a humanitarian crisis, but this evening we're facing a horrific human tragedy.



More than 40 hopeful lives were lost. I urge you to think compassionately, pray for the deceased, the ailing, and their families at this moment. — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) June 28, 2022

Homeland Security Investigations is leading the investigation into the suspected human trafficking incident and will work in conjunction with the San Antonio Police Department, law enforcement officials told CBS News.

More than 20 emergency vehicles responded to the scene, CBS affiliate KENS-TV reported.