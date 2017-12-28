California man arrested for allegedly biting off part of relative's ear

UKIAH, Calif. -- A 40-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly bit off part of his relative's ear during a drunken confrontation on Christmas Eve, CBS San Francisco reports. Upon their arrival, police encountered a 35-year-old man with blood running down his face and a portion of his ear missing.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital. He was released after receiving treatment for the wound.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect, later identified as Samuel Paul Galindo, were drinking alcohol together. At one point, they became enraged during a disagreement over a marijuana product.

Galindo allegedly forced the victim to the ground, and began shoving his fingers into his eyes. During the struggle, police said, Galindo told the victim repeatedly he intended to kill the victim and then bit off a portion of the victim's ear. He then grabbed a cylindrical object and tried to punch the victim, according to police.

The victim fled, but Galindo ran after him, screaming that he was going to kill him. Police say the victim was eventually able to secure himself in a locked vehicle.

Galindo was taken into custody at the scene. He was booked in county jail and charged with mayhem, assault with a dangerous weapon, making criminal threats and violating parole.