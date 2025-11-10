British journalist Sami Hamdi to be released after being held by ICE, lawyer says

A British journalist and political commentator who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents late last month at San Francisco International Airport will be released, his lawyer told CBS News on Monday.

Sami Hamdi's expected release comes after he accepted the U.S. government's offer to leave the country voluntarily, according to his family and the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

"The government agreed to allow our client Sami Hamdi to return home voluntarily, with no order of removal and no allegations," Hamdi's attorney told CBS News in a statement on Monday. "We are currently working out the logistics of his return."

Hamdi was in the U.S. for a speaking tour when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained him at the California airport, CAIR officials said. He had entered the U.S. legally with a visitor visa on Oct. 19, but it was revoked on Friday, Oct. 24, according to ICE. He was detained at SFO on Oct. 26. ICE previously confirmed to CBS News Bay Area that Hamdi was detained at SFO and said it was because he was illegally in the country.

In a statement to CBS News on Monday, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin called Hamdi "an illegal alien and terrorist sympathizer who cheered on Hamas following its October 7 terrorist attack," and said he "requested voluntary departure and, ICE is happily arranging his removal from this country."

"Under President Trump, those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed to work or visit this country. That's just common sense," McLaughlin said.

Hamdi's father on Monday reacted to the news on social media, saying his son's release "brings joy to me, his mother, his wife, our entire family, and all of Sami's supporters around the world."

"I still cannot understand how America — a country whose political system was built on the principle of protecting freedom of expression — could treat my son with such harshness," Dr. Mohamed Elhachmi Hamdi, who is also a journalist, said. "Sami, who has visited the U.S. many times, has always spoken to me with admiration about the American people and the kindness of those he met and interacted with."

CAIR said Hamdi has gone on speaking tours in the U.S. numerous other times and that they believe he was detained due to his criticisms of Israel.

In a statement on Monday, CAIR said U.S. immigration officials only alleged that Hamdi overstayed his visa, after revoking it "without cause and without prior notice." The government also "never identified any criminal conduct or security grounds," CAIR claimed.

"Sami's case shows how quickly our government officials are willing to sacrifice our First Amendment and free press when a journalist uses his platform to dare put America first before Israel," said Hussam Ayloush, CEO of the California chapter of CAIR.