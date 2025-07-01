Samantha Lorraine leads a grown-up "Dora" reboot for a new generation: "It's a legacy to live up to"

Samantha Lorraine takes on iconic role in new "Dora the Explorer" movie

Samantha Lorraine takes on the iconic role of Dora in Nickelodeon's new live-action film "Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado," which premiers Wednesday on Paramount+.

The film follows 16-year-old Dora, her cousin Diego and faithful companion Boots as they trek through the Amazon jungle searching for ancient treasure. Unlike the preschool animated series that made Dora a household name, this adaptation explores more mature themes while maintaining the character's signature optimism and adventurous spirit.

"It's a legacy to live up to. There's a lot of expectation and pressure when it comes to it," Lorraine said. "We all grew up with Dora and the iconicness that is her."

The young actress, who grew up watching the original series, said she felt no hesitation when the script arrived in her inbox. She praised the care and passion that went into adapting the beloved character for a new generation.

The film expands on Dora's character development, incorporating themes of loss and perseverance. Lorraine described scenes where Dora experiences "symbolic grief" and must navigate challenges that test her lifelong optimistic worldview.

"It's very philosophical. It is quite introspective, which I really, really loved about it," Lorraine said.

The movie draws inspiration from adventure films like "Indiana Jones" while maintaining appeal for both longtime fans and newcomers to the franchise.

Lorraine revealed that the final scene she filmed proved particularly emotional, as she was the last cast member on set after her co-stars had wrapped their portions of the movie.

"I felt like this void in my heart. I really miss them because they were such a fantastic cast and became my family," she said.