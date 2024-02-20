Community remembers Sam Knopp, the student killed at a university dorm in Colorado

Days after a devastating shooting at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs that took the lives of Samuel Knopp and Celie Montgomery, the school's community and friends of the dead are coping with the aftermath.

Monday was declared a day of healing at the university, as hundreds of students, staff, and community members took part in a walk to honor the victims.

Those who knew Knopp recalled to "CBS Mornings" what happened when they heard about the shooting.

"We were just calling everybody trying to make sure that everybody was okay, and we just never heard from Sam," said Michael Miller, one of Knopp's friends. "The fact that somebody went and shot him is just, just horrific."

After an intense three-day search, Nicholas Jordan, 25, was arrested during a traffic stop just miles from the campus dormitory where the double homicide took place, according to police. The Colorado Springs Police Department told CBS News that Jordan, of Detroit, and Knopp, a 24-year-old registered student from Parker, were roommates. Montgomery, 26, was from Pueblo.

Jordan now faces two counts of first-degree murder, with his court appearance scheduled for later today.

Glen Whitehead, department chair for visual and performing arts at the university, said he worked with Knopp since his freshman year. Knopp was preparing for his final recital ahead of graduation in the spring.

"He was one of our best music majors," said Whitehead. "(He) was a real virtuoso."

Chief Adrian Vasquez of the Colorado Springs Police Department said "we have put every effort into ensuring that justice is brought forward for Sam and Celie."

As classes resume, the university's music program is considering a tribute to honor Knopp's memory on what would have been the day of his final guitar performance.