Country singer Sam Hunt apologizes after DUI arrest

Country singer Sam Hunt apologized Friday for driving under the influence in an incident that resulted in a DUI arrest Thursday morning. Hunt was arrested for driving under the influence and violating the open container law after police in Nashville stopped him for driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

"Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend's show in downtown Nashville," Hunt tweeted Friday. "It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won't happen again."

Hunt was booked into jail Thursday and released on $2,500 bond, according to WKRN-TV.

Police stopped Hunt after they saw a vehicle traveling south in a northbound lane and swerving in and out of the lane, according to an arrest warrant. Police said the driver, identified as Sam Hunt, had two empty beer containers next to him and said he had been drinking alcohol "recently."

The police report also said that Hunt smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes, and that he tried to hand officers his passport and credit card instead of his license, CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF reports.