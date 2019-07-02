How to watch the 4th of July "Salute to America"

Despite widespread criticism over the distracting from the holiday, President Donald Trump is set to honor America's armed forces with music, military demonstrations, flyovers and much more in the administration's "Salute to America" on July 4th. The president's critics have chastised him for bringing costly military equipment reminiscent of more dictatorial regimes and for placing himself center stage in the typically nonpartisan celebration. Mr. Trump so far has emphasized Independence Day as a salute to America's military might.

Participants in Thursday's spectacular include the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Army Band, the Armed Forces Chorus, the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Team and others.

4th of July "Salute to America"

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2019

Thursday, July 4, 2019 Time: Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Show set for 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Show set for 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Location: Washington, DC, Lincoln Memorial - National Mall

How to watch the 4th of July celebrations



Free online stream: Watch CBSN for live coverage of the 4th of July festivities

Thursday's run of show

According to the president, the big 4th of July "Salute to America" will include military flyovers and the "biggest ever fireworks." Typically, DC's fireworks on the National Mall is open to all members of the public with thousands flocking to the nation's capitol to take in the show. But the president's "Salute to America" will include a large area from the Lincoln Memorial down the reflecting pool, about 1500 feet, reserved for ticketed VIP guests including Trump family, friends and administration officials.

Here's what else is expected:

Military flyover (Mr. Trump is likely to show off the F-35 jets he recently displayed

Military band performances

Fireworks display

Trump's presidential address

The U.S. Secret Service tells CBS that the "Salute to America" event specifically will be secured by the U.S. Secret Service, separate from the rest of the July 4th activities within DC. Attendees will be required to undergo an additional level of security screening to include magnetometers.