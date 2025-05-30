Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled cucumbers sickens dozens across 18 states

Nearly four dozen people across 18 states are sick with salmonella food poisoning tied to recalled cucumbers, according to federal health officials.

In an update shared Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the expanding outbreak has also led to at least 16 people being hospitalized.

The recalled cucumbers, grown by Bedner Growers Inc., should no longer be for sale but were previously sold at three Bedner's Farm Fresh Markets locations in Florida and sent to stores, restaurants and other locations in multiple states. They were distributed by Fresh Start Produce Inc. between April 29 and May 19.

The Florida-based grower was also one of the likely sources of a 2024 salmonella outbreak that sickened 551 people across 34 states, the CDC said.

The FDA released a list of the known businesses that sold the now-recalled cucumbers, including as part of salads, salsa and sushi.

"If you have cucumbers at home and can't tell where they are from, throw them away," the CDC says. The agency also recommends washing surfaces or items that may have touched the cucumbers with hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the CDC, with symptoms usually starting 6 hours to 6 days after consuming the bacteria.

Though most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days, younger children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems "may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization," the CDC says.

The agency advises contacting your healthcare provider if you experience any severe symptoms, including:

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving, or bloody diarrhea

Fever higher than 102°F

Vomiting and unable to keep liquids down

Dehydration signs, including not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up