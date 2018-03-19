St. Joe's University freshman reported missing in Bermuda

BERMUDA – Authorities in Bermuda say a 19-year-old St. Joe's University freshman – visiting the island as part of a school rugby tour – is missing and they're appealing to the public for information. Police in Hamilton, Bermuda say Mark Dombroski went missing early Sunday morning about 1 a.m. from outside a popular pub known as The Dog House bar.

CBS Philadelphia reports Dombroski's disappearance prompted Bermuda Rugby to issue a $1,000 reward for information about the missing student's whereabouts.

A flyer containing three photos and a physical description of Dombroski is being widely circulated by police on the resort island and the Bermuda Broadcasting Company.

The Bermuda Police Service is asking for the public's assistance with locating missing 19 year old American visitor Mark Dombroski. If you know his whereabouts, please contact police on 295-0011 immediately. pic.twitter.com/OlPcoxMKgp — BermudaPoliceService (@BermudaPolice) March 19, 2018

It says he is about 6 feet tall with close cut blonde hair and was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green T-shirt and black shoes.

Bermuda police say he was supposed to leave Sunday to return to the U.S.

Authorities list a telephone number in Bermuda as a source for any tips.

As of Monday morning, police say they still have been unable to located the missing St. Joe's student.