Sahand Sepehrnia CBS News

Sahand Sepehrnia is the senior vice president of streaming for CBS Stations. He began his new role in February 2022.

He oversees the day-to-day and long-term strategic vision for the programming, production, editorial and operational functions of CBS News and Stations' 14 local streaming channels, as well as oversight of CBS Stations' digital business.

Sepehrnia joined CBS Stations after spending five-and-a-half years with the Walt Disney Company, where he most recently served as executive director, content strategy and analysis, ABC Owned Television Stations.

Prior to joining Disney, Sepehrnia worked in Mattel's Corporate Strategy group, where he helped drive dramatic growth in the company's direct-to-consumer business. His background also includes positions with Bain & Company and firms in the private equity and M&A sectors.

Sepehrnia earned his bachelor's degree in management science with honors with highest distinction from the University of California, San Diego. He then earned his MBA with six majors (entrepreneurship, management and strategy, finance, marketing, managerial analytics and decision sciences) from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.