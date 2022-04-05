Only Sacramento shooting suspect arrested so far has history of violent crime

Sacramento, California — The only suspect arrested so far in connection with the weekend mass shooting here faces multiple charges but no homicide counts, CBS Sacramento reports.

The shooting left six people dead and a dozen injured. The deceased ranged in age from 21 to 57.

Dandrae Martin, 26, is facing charges of assault and illegal possession of a firearm. He's not facing a homicide charge.

Investigators say they don't know if the attack was targeted or if there was an exchange of gunfire or if the attack was gang-related.

Police say they believe Martin is one of several shooters, CBS Sacramento points out.

"As far as his exact role," Sgt. Zach Eaton said, "the investigators are still working into where he fits into the actual shooting."

Investigators say they're not sure if he allegedly shot first or shot back after someone else opened fire.

A social media post dated after the shooting Sunday on a profile matching Martin's description and name said "SMH I'm hit." Several in the comments asked if he was OK, CBS Sacramento notes. He never responded. Another post showed him on a different day posing with a gun in his hand.

Court records in California and Arizona shed more light on Martin's criminal history, the station says.

In 2014, he pleaded guilty to domestic violence in Riverside County, California, and served 30 days in jail and community service. In Arizona in 2016, he was charged with felony aggravated assault and domestic violence and sentenced to two-and-a-half years.

In 2018, he was charged again with domestic violence, misdemeanor criminal damage and a felony marijuana violation. In 2019, he was found guilty of violating his probation.

Sacramento defense attorney Jennifer Mouzis says Martin could face more serious charges as the case develops. "[Investigators] will often do that when they want more time to develop their case," she explained. "The early arrest gives some indication that they are not struggling with a whodunit."

Mouzis believes investigators and Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert will take their time proceeding with the investigation.

"I think, importantly, because of the loss of life, one or more people may be eligible for the death penalty using a special circumstance of multiple murders," Mouzis said. "The police and the DA will be very cautious and proceed in a way to best capture the evidence because of the severity of the potential sentence of one or more people."

Police say they're working with lots of evidence — more than 100 cell phone videos and pictures and surveillance video. At least 100 shell casings were found from various weapons.

But they still don't have a motive.