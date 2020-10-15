Statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be unveiled in Brooklyn on her birthday

A bronze statue of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be unveiled in her hometown next year. The statue, which was created with Ginsburg's participation and approval, will be located at City Point Brooklyn, the commercial and residential complex announced this week.

The statue will be unveiled on March 15, 2021, which is Ginsburg's birthday and also falls during Women's History Month. Ginsburg, who died last month due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, would have turned 88 on her next birthday.

Gillie and Marc, who created the bronze statue of RBG, said the work of art "reflects her wish to be depicted in a dignified manner." Gillie and Marc

The statue was created by artists Gillie and Marc as a part of their "Statues for Equality" project. The artistic duo has created and commissioned dozens of statues of famous women for public spaces in cities around the world.

The couple said their final statue of Ginsburg, "which she endorsed, reflects her wish to be depicted in a dignified manner."

"With the two steps on its large base representing the Supreme Court and the climb she made to get there, the work is designed to provide the public with an opportunity to stand at her side, and gain inspiration from her journey fighting for equal rights," the artists said.

To mark the occasion, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will declare March 15 Justice Ginsburg Day in Brooklyn, City Point Brooklyn said in a press release. "No one can dispute the towering achievements of this judicial giant and the value of adding her likeness to the landscape of our city," Adams said in the release.

"There is nothing more fitting than to have the sculpture and, one of the most important buildings in our borough, the Brooklyn Municipal Building, named after this beloved trailblazer," he continued. "We are pleased to champion these tributes to her commitment to justice, Brooklyn birthright, and enduring legacy."

Gillie and Marc's "Statues for Equality" series has increased New York City's representation of women in public sculpture to 10%, up from 3%. The statue of Ginsburg is the 11th in the series and will "commemorate her leadership in the struggle for gender equality and society's broader march for human rights," the release reads.