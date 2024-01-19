New "Rust" shooting criminal charges filed against Alec Baldwin for incident that killed Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust," according to court documents filed on Friday in Santa Fe, New Mexico. These are new charges filed after earlier charges against Baldwin were dropped in April.

Prosecutors said in October that they were calling a grand jury to look into new evidence and would seek to re-charge Baldwin. New Mexico-based prosecutors said that "additional facts" had come to light in the October 2021 fatal shooting that occurred during filming on the outskirts of Santa Fe.

Both Baldwin and the armorer on set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were charged with manslaughter in January 2023 following a lengthy investigation.Prosecutors dropped Baldwin's charges in April, saying at the time, "This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed reporting.