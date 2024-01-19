Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin on new involuntary manslaughter charge in "Rust" shooting For the second time, actor Alec Baldwin is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge for the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins which occurred on the New Mexico set of the Western movie "Rust." Baldwin was indicted Friday by a grand jury. This comes after special prosecutors last April chose to dismiss the same charge against Baldwin. Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest on the legal rollercoaster.