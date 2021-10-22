One dead and one wounded after prop firearm discharged on "Rust" movie set in New Mexico, sheriff says

One person was killed and another was wounded after a prop firearm was discharged on the set of the movie "Rust" on Thursday, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office. Alec Baldwin is starring in and co-producing the Western film, Variety reports.

The two were shot just before 2 p.m. local time Thursday while filming a scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, the sheriff's office said. Investigators said it appears that a prop firearm used in the scene discharged. It is not yet clear how it was discharged or what type of projectile was discharged, the sheriff's office said.

A 42-year-old woman was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital via helicopter where she died of her injuries. The second victim, identified as a 42-year-old man, was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and is in emergency care, the sheriff's office said.

The incident remains under investigation.

According to Variety, "Rust" is being written and directed by Joel Souza, and it also stars Jensen Ackles, Brady Noon and Travis Fimmel.