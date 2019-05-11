Russian President Putin falls during hockey game victory lap

Moscow -- Russian President Vladimir Putin scored several goals in an exhibition ice-hockey game with former NHL players on Friday. He then fell while taking a victory lap, tumbling on a red carpet that was placed on the ice.

The Russian leader was taking part Friday in what has become an annual tradition. He played on the "Legends" team alongside Russian hockey stars such as Slava Fetisov and Pavel Bure.

Russian state media reported he scored ten goals to help secure a 14-7 victory, although The Associated Press put the number at eight.

The opposing team was made up of high-profile amateur players, including Putin's childhood friend, tycoon Gennady Timchenko, billionaire Vladimir Potanin and several Russian governors.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was one of Putin's teammates.