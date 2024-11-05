U.S., Europe investigating devices detonated at air DHL cargo hubs in U.K. and Germany

U.S. and European law enforcement agencies are working together to investigate whether incendiary devices detonated in July at DHL logistics hubs in Germany and the U.K. were part of a larger operation directed by Russian Intelligence services (in particular, the GRU — Russian military intelligence), the highest level of the Russian government or by outside individuals acting in the interests of Russia, a source familiar with the matter said.

Officials are working to determine whether the larger operation was to place similar devices on aircraft servicing the U.S. and U.S. allies. The Wall Street Journal first reported the alleged plot targeting U.S. aircraft.

The 2025 Homeland Threat Assessment published at the end of October said the U.S. continues to be concerned about threats to the aviation and air cargo systems, including the "potential use of the air cargo supply chain to ship concealed dangerous and potentially deadly items."

DHL said in a statement that it was aware "of two recent incidents involving shipments in our network. We are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities to protect our people, our network and our customers' shipments."

"We continually adjust our security posture as appropriate and promptly share any and all relevant information with our industry partners, to include requirements and recommendations that help them reduce risk," the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement.

"Over the past several months, as part of a multi-layered security approach, TSA worked with industry partners to put additional security measures for U.S. aircraft operators and foreign air carriers regarding certain cargo shipments bound for the United States, in line with the 2021 TSA Air Cargo Security Roadmap," the TSA's statement continued.

The FBI declined to comment.

