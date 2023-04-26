Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas welcome baby daughter

Actor Rumer Willis and singer Derek Richard Thomas announced the birth of their baby daughter on Tuesday, calling her "pure magic." Willis is the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who are now first-time grandparents.

Willis and Thomas posted a short joint statement on their Instagram pages and revealed their newborn's name is Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

"Born at home on Tuesday April 18th," they wrote in a caption of a photo showing their baby. "You are more than we ever dreamed of."

Family members and celebrities such as Allison Brie, Hillary Duff and Alyssa Milano commented on the post celebrating the news. Among them was Tallulah Willis, Rumer Willis' younger sister, who called her "my tiny petal" and said she will "love you every moment of every day." Their mother, Demi Moore, said "pure love for this little birdie." Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, wrote "we love her so so much."

Willis, 34, and boyfriend Thomas, 28, first announced she was pregnant in December. Willis told People in April her pregnancy was the "wildest experience" and was looking forward to welcoming her baby.

"[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point," she told the magazine.

Bruce Willis was diagnosed earlier this year with frontotemporal dementia, nearly a year after the actor stepped away from his acting career because of an aphasia diagnosis. His family has said his condition has deteriorated. Last month, his daughters, his wife and Moore celebrated his 68th birthday together.