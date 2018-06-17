Rudy Giuliani calls for "full and complete" investigation into origins of Russia probe

President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani is calling for a "full and complete" investigation into the origins of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Giuliani, speaking on "Face the Nation" on Sunday, claimed that "troubling, unethical behaviors" among some in the Justice Department had tainted the Mueller probe, which began as an FBI counterintelligence investigation. The department's inspector general released a report this week into the handling of Hillary Clinton's email scandal, revealing that FBI agent Peter Strzok, who oversaw the Clinton investigation and was later removed from the Mueller probe, had suggested in text messages that the FBI would "stop" a Trump presidency two months before the 2016 election.

"How much did he infect that probe with his own very, very extreme positions? I don't know, but I want to find out before I go forward," Giuliani said when pressed about Strzok's influence on the investigation.

The inspector general found no evidence to suggest that political bias influenced the FBI's actions with respect to the Clinton probe. But Giuliani said he wants another investigation into the bureau's Russia investigation, which was eventually taken over by Mueller when he was named special counsel.

"It's crying out for someone to investigate the investigators," Giuliani said. "There should be a full and complete IG report and grand jury investigation of what happened here, after it became the Russia probe. What was the purpose of it? What did they gather?"

When asked if and when Mr. Trump would sit down with Mueller's team of investigators for an interview, Giuliani said Mr. Trump "shouldn't do it," but said his client is intent on providing his version of events.

"We could get enough facts about what happened before to make decision about this," Giuliani said. "If we did have it, we'd like it to be -- basically, I would like something in writing. It can be under oath."