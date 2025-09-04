Rubio says U.S. is designating 2 Ecuador gangs as foreign terrorist groups: "Vicious animals"

What we know about the deadly U.S. strike against apparent Venezuelan drug-carrying boat

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that the United States is designating two Ecuadorian gangs as foreign terrorist organizations in the Trump administration's latest move against cartels.

The announcement came as Rubio traveled to Ecuador to meet with its leaders in a trip to Latin America this week that has been overshadowed by a U.S. military strike against a similarly designated gang, Tren de Aragua. The strike has raised concerns in the region about whether the Trump administration will step up military activity to combat drug trafficking and illegal migration.

The two new designees, Los Lobos and Los Choneros, are Ecuadorian gangs blamed for much of the violence that began since the COVID-19 pandemic. The designation, Rubio said, brings "all sorts of options" for the U.S. government to work in conjunction with the government of Ecuador to crack down on these groups.

That includes the ability to kill them as well as take action against the properties and banking accounts in the U.S. for the group's members and people with ties to the criminal organizations, Rubio said, adding it would also help with intelligence sharing.

Rubio called them "vicious animals, these terrorists."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint news conference with Ecuador's Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld at the Palacio de Carondelet, in Quito, Ecuador, Sept. 4, 2025. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Criminal gang violence continues unabated following the recapture in June of the country's biggest drug lord, Adolfo Macías, who leads Los Choneros, after his escape from a maximum-security prison in 2024. In July, the Ecuadoran government extradited Macias to the United States, where he faces multiple drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Last year, the U.S. classified Los Choneros as one of the most violent gangs and affirmed its connection to powerful Mexican drug cartels who threaten Ecuador and the surrounding region.

Earlier this year, a leader of Los Lobos was arrested at his home in the coastal city of Portoviejo. Carlos D, widely known by his alias El Chino, was the second-in-command of Los Lobos and "considered a high-value target," the armed forces said in a statement.

The U.S. last year declared Los Lobos to be the largest drug trafficking organization in Ecuador.

"Interdiction doesn't work"

Rubio's meetings in Quito on Thursday follow talks a day earlier with Mexican leaders that were overshadowed by the U.S. military strike on suspected Tren de Aragua drug runners in the southern Caribbean.

The Trump administration asserts that it targeted a Venezuelan drug-running ship crewed by members of Tren de Aragua. U.S. officials say the vessel's cargo was intended for the United States and that the strike killed 11 people.

Rubio defended the action and offered no justification other than to say the boat posed an "immediate threat" to the U.S. and that Trump opted to "blow it up" rather than follow what had been standard procedure to stop and board, arrest the crew and seize any contraband on board.

"Interdiction doesn't work," Rubio said Wednesday. "Instead of interdicting it, on the president's orders, we blew it up. And it'll happen again. Maybe it's happening right now, I don't know, but the point is the president of the United States is going to wage war on narco-terrorist organizations."

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday that U.S. military assets will remain in the region, and that more strikes may be forthcoming.

"This is a deadly, serious mission for us and it won't stop with just this strike," Hegseth told Fox News. "Anyone else trafficking in those waters who we know is a designated narco-terrorist will face the same fate."

The strike got a mixed reaction from leaders around Latin America, where the U.S. history of military intervention and gunboat diplomacy is still fresh. Many, like officials in Mexico, were careful not to outright condemn the attack but stressed the importance of protecting national sovereignty and warning that expanded U.S. military involvement might actually backfire.

Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Ramón de la Fuente, speaking to reporters alongside Rubio, emphasized his country's preference for "nonintervention, peaceful solution of conflicts."

Ecuador has its own issues with narcotics trafficking and also has been looked to by the Trump administration as a possible destination to deport non-Ecuadorian migrants from the United States. U.S. officials have said they would like to secure an agreement with Ecuador that would have it accept such deportees, but the status of negotiations with Quito was not clear.

Ecuador's president, Daniel Noboa, on Thursday thanked Rubio for the U.S. efforts to "actually eliminate any terrorist threat." Before their meeting, Rubio had said on social media that the U.S. and Ecuador are "aligned as key partners on ending illegal immigration and combatting transnational crime and terrorism."

Surging violence since COVID-19 pandemic

The latest U.N. World Drug Report says various countries in South America, including Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, reported larger cocaine seizures in 2022 than in 2021, but it does not give Venezuela the outsize role that the White House has in recent months.

"The impact of increased cocaine trafficking has been felt in Ecuador in particular, which has seen a wave of lethal violence in recent years linked to both local and transnational crime groups, most notably from Mexico and the Balkan countries," the report says.

Violence has skyrocketed in Ecuador since the COVID-19 pandemic, as drug traffickers expanded operations in the country and took advantage of the nation's banana industry.

The South American country is the world's largest exporter of bananas, shipping about 7.2 million tons a year by sea. Traffickers find containers filled with bananas the perfect vehicle to smuggle their product.

In addition, cartels from Mexico, Colombia and the Balkans have settled in Ecuador because it uses the U.S. dollar and has weak laws and institutions, along with a network of long-established, ruthless gangs that are eager for work.

Ecuador also gained prominence in the global cocaine trade after political changes in Colombia last decade. Coca bush fields in Colombia have been moving closer to the border with Ecuador due to the breakup of criminal groups after the 2016 demobilization of the rebel group Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, better known by its Spanish acronym FARC.

Rubio is also visiting the Andean country to argue against its close ties and reliance on China.

