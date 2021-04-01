Roy Williams, North Carolina men's basketball coach, retires

Roy Williams in 2009. Streeter Lecka / Getty

Roy Williams, the University of North Carolina men's basketball coach, is retiring after leading the team to three NCAA championships, the team announced Thursday. Williams, 70, spent 33 seasons as a head coach, including 18 at his alma mater, North Carolina, and 15 years at Kansas.

"Thank you for all you have done and meant to everyone who plays and loves our game," the school said in a statement.

The Hall of Fame head coach won NCAA titles with the Tar Heels in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

This story will be updated.