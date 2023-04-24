1 killed in shooting at Oklahoma college, suspect in custody

One person was killed and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma, on Monday, the Associated Press reported, citing the local police chief.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the shooting appeared to be "domestic-related" but did not provide additional details about the incident or the suspect's possible motive, according to the AP.

The Midwest City Police Department previously told CBS News that officers were responding to reports of an active shooter at the college.

In a tweet, the college said it had ended a campus-wide lockdown and urged the community to avoid the area south of the Humanities and Administration Building. The school said all activities and classes were cancelled for the remainder of the day.

ROSE STATE ALERT: All buildings are clear; lockdown has ended. Please exit the campus. Please avoid the area south of Humanities and Administration Building. All activities and classes for the remainder of Monday, April 24 are cancelled. pic.twitter.com/nvU1RalzTM — Rose State College (@RoseState) April 24, 2023

The school is located in a suburb of Oklahoma City and has about 13,000 students.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.