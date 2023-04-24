"Active shooter" reported at Rose State College in Oklahoma

Police said they are investigating reports of an "active shooter" at Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma, on Monday. Authorities are on scene and a shooter was taken into custody, according to a tweet by the school. Earlier, the school said people on campus were ordered to shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement.

It not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The Midwest City Police Department told CBS News that officers are responding to reports of an active shooter at the college. The department said they do not have more information to share at this time.

‼️ROSE ALERT: We are currently experiencing an active shooter situation on campus. Please shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement officials. The shooter is in custody and police are on scene. More updates to follow. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/UDDosM8l0S — Rose State College (@RoseState) April 24, 2023

The school is located in a suburb of Oklahoma City and has about 13,000 students.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.