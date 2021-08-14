Rollercoaster is America's favorite amusement park ride - CBS News poll

When it comes to amusement park attractions, the rollercoaster takes first place as America's favorite ride. Thirty five percent pick it as their favorite. Bumper cars are distant second at 13%, and tied for third place are the ferris wheel and the log ride.

Many Americans are concerned about the safety of amusement park rides, however. Half say they are at least somewhat concerned about safety when they decide whether to ride on an amusement park ride, including one in five who say they are very concerned.

This poll was conducted by telephone July 13-18, 2021 among a random sample of 1,006 adults nationwide. Data collection was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS of Glen Mills, PA. Phone numbers were dialed from samples of both standard land-line and cell phones.

The poll employed a random digit dial methodology. For the landline sample, a respondent was randomly selected from all adults in the household. For the cell sample, interviews were conducted with the person who answered the phone.

Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish using live interviewers. The data have been weighted to reflect U.S. Census figures on demographic variables. The error due to sampling for results based on the entire sample could be plus or minus 3.6 points. The error for subgroups may be higher and is available by request. The margin of error includes the effects of standard weighting procedures which enlarge sampling error slightly. This poll release conforms to the Standards of Disclosure of the National Council on Public Polls.