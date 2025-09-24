Disability played no role in man's death after riding Universal roller coaster, lawyers say

Lawyers representing the family of a 32-year-old man who died after riding on a Universal Orlando Resort roller coaster said he likely died as a result of an injury incurred during the ride and that his disability played no role in his death.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, who had a spinal disability and used a wheelchair, became unresponsive while on the coaster last week at the recently opened Epic Universe theme park in Florida. He was transported to a local hospital and later died.

Attorneys for Zavala's family said Monday they believe he hit his head on a restraint during the coaster's downward thrusts and that he was unconscious for most of the ride. He had no medical issues before boarding the ride, they said.

Natalie Jackson, another of the family's attorneys, said they believe Zavala suffered repeated head strikes based on what witnesses have said. "His disability did not kill him," Jackson said. "It was the blunt force trauma."

The medical examiner for the Orlando area ruled the cause of death as multiple blunt impact injuries and said the manner of death was an accident.

At a news conference in Orlando, the lawyers also took issue with a top Universal executive last weekend saying in a note to employees that "internal findings" showed the ride worked as it should have.

"They are quick to say that, 'Well, the ride functioned as it was supposed to. Everything works properly.' Well, just because it didn't malfunction does not lead us to believe that there were not safety issues because we know something caused him to die," said famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump, whose law firm is representing the family.

Karen Irwin, Universal Orlando Resort's president, said in her note that the internal findings showed ride systems functioned normally, equipment was intact and Universal workers followed the proper procedures. Investigators with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said on September 19 that their initial findings align with that of the theme park.

The roller coaster remains closed as Universal conducts a comprehensive review of the ride with its manufacturer.

"Safety is, and always will be, at the forefront of everything we do," Irwin said.

The ride involved in Zavala's death, called Stardust Racers, is a dual-launch coaster that reaches speeds up to 62 mph.

Epic Universe was the first major theme park to open in Florida in more than 25 years when it welcomed visitors just before Memorial Day weekend