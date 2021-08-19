Live

3 U.S. senators test positive for coronavirus

By sophie reardon

CBS News

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19.

Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19," he wrote. "I feel good but will isolate per docs instructions. I'm grateful for the vaccine (& the scientists behind it!) for limiting my symptoms. If you haven't gotten your shot-get it today! And a booster when it's available too!"

Earlier Thursday, King, an Independent from Maine, and Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, also said they are experiencing breakthrough cases of COVID-19.

"Despite taking precautions and receiving the vaccine, this morning I tested positive for COVID-19," King tweeted. "While I am not feeling great, I'm definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine."

Senators John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker Julie Bennett / AP

Wicker's office announced his diagnosis on his official website. "Senator Wicker tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms," the statement read. "Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician. He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified."

The three senators are the most recent high-profile lawmakers to test positive for the virus after receiving the vaccine. On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he also had a breakthrough case, and earlier this month, Senator Lindsey Graham said he contracted the virus.

The U.S. Senate is currently on its summer recess, which began after it passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill last week.

