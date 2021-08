3 senators test positive for COVID-19 as U.S. prepares for booster shots Three U.S. senators say they've tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. That comes as the Biden administration is preparing to roll out booster shots for millions of people who received the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports from the White House, and then CBS News reporter Alex Tin joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more about what to expect..