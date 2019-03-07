Deputy fatally shot while serving warrant shot at Rockford, Illinois, hotel

A deputy assigned to a U.S. Marshal task force was fatally shot Thursday while attempting to serve a warrant on a suspect at an extended stay hotel in Illinois, according to police in Rockford. The suspect was still inside a vehicle after he fled the scene. "Negotiation efforts" were underway, authorities said.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office tweeted Deputy Jacob Keltner, 35, died. He was a a 12 1/2-year veteran of the department.

We regret to inform you that shortly after 3:30p.m. today Deputy Jacob Keltner has passed away. Deputy Keltner was shot earlier this morning while attempting to serve an arrest warrant with the U.S. Marshalls Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. pic.twitter.com/ef5mjsQeZ4 — McHenry Co. Sheriff (@McHenrySheriff) March 7, 2019

Rockford Police Lt. Andre Brass told reporters earlier Floyd E. Brown of Springfield is the suspect who fired on the deputy with a rifle and then fled in a car thought to be a light blue or silver Mercury Marquis. The ATF said Brown, 39, is believed to be an armed and dangerous fugitive.

Brass asked the community not to approach Brown if they see him, but to call authorities immediately. He said Brown is wanted on several warrants, but didn't know the nature of the warrants.

CBS Chicago reported Brown later fired shots at Illinois State Police during a chase on Interstate 55, before he spun out near the town of Lincoln, in Logan County, about halfway between Bloomington and Springfield. Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Sam Thomas said Brown crashed in a field in a rural area far from any populated areas, and barricaded himself in his vehicle. I-55 was shut down near the scene.

Police said they were trying to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

SOURCE: "suspect [Floyd Brown] believed to have high powered rifle, bullet travels 3000 ft. per second and will go through traditional body armor." PD still in active standoff w/ Brown. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/LR8gy8gaqE — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) March 7, 2019

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara thanked all of the officers and law enforcement agencies involved in the case, and offered his sympathies to the wounded officer, his family, and his colleagues.

"My heart truly goes out to the officer who was injured, and their entire family, as well as all law enforcement," he said.

Police said a woman described as an acquaintance of Brown suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was struck by one of Brown's bullets.