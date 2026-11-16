Hawley, Durbin introduce Roblox safety bill ahead of first-ever congressional hearing on the issue

Missouri Republican Josh Hawley and Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin are introducing new legislation targeting sexual abuse on Roblox and online gaming platforms, CBS News has learned.

The legislation, titled the No Forced Arbitration for Child Sexual Exploitation and Cyber Injuries Act, would allow families of individuals harmed by tech products to take their claims to court even if they agreed to the company's terms of service for private arbitration. Roblox is being sued by dozens of families and state attorneys general who claim online predators have been able to groom, extort and exploit kids they meet on the platform.

The measure is being rolled out ahead of an inaugural congressional hearing Tuesday into the popular gaming portal. The hearing, chaired by Hawley, will feature witness testimony from two abuse survivors and a pair of experts. Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki was invited to testify but has declined to appear.

"I am investigating allegations that Roblox, a popular online gaming platform for kids, has become a breeding ground for sexual predators," Hawley said in a statement. "This week, as my Subcommittee holds the first-ever congressional hearing on Roblox's practices, Senator Durbin and I will introduce new bipartisan legislation to give survivors justice. We must hold these platforms accountable and ensure no child is left vulnerable to exploitation online."

The bill would close loopholes to ensure a child's rights aren't limited in click-through agreements, allow class-action lawsuits and let survivors and families choose whether to bring a claim in public court or through confidential arbitration.

"In the digital age, predators can target our kids from anywhere—including online gaming platforms like Roblox. And sadly, the numbers show that they have," said Durbin. "Therefore, an 'agreement' buried in the terms of service shouldn't limit a child's or family's rights to bring their claim before a judge or jury. I'm proud to partner with Senator Hawley on this bipartisan issue, and I won't stop until this bill—and other key measures to protect children online—are signed into law."

In August, Hawley and Durbin launched a joint investigation by the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism into child safety on Roblox.

"Roblox appears to prioritize revenue and engagement metrics over the safety and well-being of our children, and the alleged criminal activity on Roblox warrants congressional scrutiny," the Senators wrote in a letter to the company at the time.

Roblox has 138 million daily active users, ranging in age from five to over 25, according to its latest shareholder letter released at the end of October. The company currently faces nearly 200 lawsuits in federal court and has reached settlements with at least six states over online child safety issues.

This month, Roblox chief safety officer Matt Kaufman wrote that the company continues to partner with law enforcement and "aggressively look for bad behavior and report it through the appropriate channels."

Last year, the company announced it would strengthen its age verification protections for minors. Roblox CEO David Baszucki described the guardrails in an interview with "CBS Mornings" as "what we believe will become the gold standard for safety and civility on the internet."