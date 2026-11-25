A U.S. judge on Tuesday sentenced a Minnesota man to 6 1/2 years in prison after he wrote and distributed a manifesto titled "How to Kill a Federal Judge."

District Judge Karen Schreier found Robert Ivers, 73, guilty on two counts of mailing threatening communications and one count of threatening to murder a U.S. district judge.

Ivers mailed a manifesto titled "How to Kill a Federal Judge" to a Minneapolis law firm and the University of St. Thomas, the Justice Department said, citing court documents.

The manifesto included "graphic threats of violence" against the witness and judge involved in the defendant's previous criminal trial, (and) federal judges generally," the department said. The cover page featured a photo of a man holding a rifle.

Ivers was found guilty in August of writing the 236-page document, making copies of it, and mailing them.

"Those who seek to retaliate against witnesses or judges with threats of violence will be held fully accountable," U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen said at the time.

Federal prosecutors alleged that in September 2025, police asked Ivers if he thought his book would have scared anybody. In response, he allegedly shouted: "It was supposed to!"

Ivers was previously convicted in 2019 for threatening to kill a federal judge in Minnesota. At the time, prosecutors said he described himself as a "walking bomb."

Ivers will be subject to two years of supervised release after serving his prison term, according to the sentencing order signed by Schreier.

