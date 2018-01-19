Jets WR Robby Anderson arrested, accused of threatening cop's wife

SUNRISE, Fla. -- New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson faces a slew of charges in Florida, including threatening a police officer's family and saying he would rape the officer's wife. A Sunrise police report shows the 24-year-old Anderson was stopped early Friday in a sport utility vehicle after it ran two red lights and was swerving while traveling about 105 mph.

After he was stopped, police say he made the threats and then boasted about how much money he has. Jail records show Anderson faces nine charges, including threatening harm to a public servant, resisting arrest and traffic violations.

The records don't list an attorney for Anderson.

Friday's incident is not the first time Anderson has been arrested. CBS New York reports that he was arrested in May at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami and was charged with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence as well as obstruction of justice.

Rich Schultz / Getty

Anderson was accused of pushing a police officer and fighting with security after being asked to leave the concert. That case has not yet been resolved.

A 2011 graduate of South Plantation High School, Anderson caught 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns this season with the Jets.