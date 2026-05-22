Rob Base, rapper on classic hip-hop track "It Takes Two," dies at 59

Rob Base, the MC whose lyrics lit up the dancefloor classic "It Takes Two" and got countless people moving worldwide, passed away Friday, a message posted on his social media said.

He was 59, having just celebrated his birthday four days ago.

A message posted on his Instagram said he died peacefully surrounded by family after a private battle with cancer.

"Rob's music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world," the message reads. "Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten."

Rob Base at Paris Las Vegas on July 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

Rob Base was born Robert Grinyard. The New York City native met his future musical collaborator DJ EZ Rock at school.

"It Takes Two," released in 1988, became an enduring dancefloor anthem. It peaked at #3 in the dance charts when it was released, and has since been covered and sampled by many other artists, and has been featured in the soundtrack of numerous movies.

EZ Rock passed away from diabetes in 2014.

Tributes from hip-hop luminaries poured in after Rob's death was announced.

"Love Rob I'm so sorry," Fat Joe wrote.

"This is terrible," wrote Kid Capri.

"Damn, this is sad news... condolence to his family and all his fans around the world," Masta Ace wrote.