Military hasn't given details on Marine's shooting death in D.C. barracks

A Marine is dead after being shot early Tuesday while on duty at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., the Marine Corps said in a statement. Other than saying he died from a gunshot wound, the military did not provide details about his death and said the incident is under investigation.

Police, however, said he was shot in what was an apparent accident, while Marine Corps spokesman Chief Gunnery Sgt. John Jackson said he did not shoot himself, The Associated Press reported.

The statement from the Marines did not name Riley Kuznia as the Marine who died but his mother reported his death on Facebook, CBS affiliate WUSA reported.

"With broken hearts we lost a loving son, cherished brother and dedicated Marine," wrote Markelle Kuznia, of Minnesota. "We appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayer during this difficult time! Please use his Facebook account to share all the amazing memories you shared with this goofy kid. Semper fidelis!"

Markelle Kuznia told The Associated Press that Riley Kuznia was her son and that "he felt it was his duty" to join the Marines. She said the military has not given details about his death.