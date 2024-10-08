Riley Keough shows Oprah Winfrey treasures from Elvis' black box

Elvis Presley's oldest granddaughter, Riley Keough, recently showed off some of the King's most prized possessions and the items he'd typically bring on the road with him inside his black box – which Keough compared to a purse.

"These are special," commented Oprah Winfrey as she examined some of Elvis' special items up close while wearing gloves alongside Keough in the first in-depth interview she's given since her mother Lisa Marie Presley's death in 2023 at the age of 54. Keough gave Winfrey an intimate look at the famous family's life and a tour of Graceland in Memphis for "An Oprah Special: The Presleys — Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley," which will air Tuesday night on CBS.

One of the first items Keough showed Winfrey was his cream-colored 1957 Bible, which had writing inside. She also held up her mother's golf cart key, which she used to drive around Graceland when she was as young as 4.

"She was a terror. She crashed a few," joked Keough.

Cracking open Elvis' black box

Riley Keough opens up her grandfather Elvis Presley's "black box," which he often traveled with. Harpo Productions

Keough also gave Winfrey a peek inside a large black box that Elvis typically used while traveling.

"You can look inside it," Keough told Winfrey. "It was sort of his most personal things and nothing's been touched."

Inside, Winfrey found Elvis' green American Express card, which expired in May 1972, as well as a comb that still contained strands of his hair. The black box also contained a Polaroid and scraps of miscellaneous ticket stubs and papers, among other items.

"You could probably sell those for a lot," said Keough of Elvis' hair.

Oprah agreed, "Yeah, you could sell that for a lot – that hair right there. Elvis' comb. Wow. Treasures from Elvis' black box. Wow."

Keough is now the sole heir of the famous Graceland estate, where her mother spent part of her childhood and shared the second floor with Elvis. The 35-year-old Emmy-nominated actor and director went on a deep dive into her family's past while finishing her mother's memoir, which she titled, "From Here to the Great Unknown."

Oprah Winfrey holds up Elvis' green American Express card. Harpo Productions

Stream Winfrey's exclusive hourlong interview with Keough on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. "An Oprah Special: The Presleys — Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley" will stream live on Paramount+ for "Paramount+ with Showtime" subscribers and will be available on demand the next day for "Paramount+ Essentials" subscribers.