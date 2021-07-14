NFL star Richard Sherman arrested in Seattle on domestic violence charge

Richard Sherman, the NFL free agent cornerback, was arrested early Wednesday morning in Seattle for burglary domestic violence, according to public records. Sherman, 33, was booked into the King County Correctional Facility at 6:08 a.m. local time.

He was also denied bail, the records said. No other information on the case was immediately available.

Sherman spent his first seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, helping them win a Super Bowl in 2013. He most recently spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and is now a free agent.

Richard Sherman on September 22, 2019, in Santa Clara, California. Lachlan Cunningham / Getty

Sherman serves as the vice president of the player's union, the NFLPA. In a statement, the organization said it is monitoring the case. "We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the statement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.