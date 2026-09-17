White House withdraws ICE director nominee Richard Schroyer

Washington — The White House has withdrawn President Trump's nomination of Richard Schroyer to run Immigration and Customs Enforcement, after Schroyer's nomination failed to advance in the Senate.

Schroyer was serving as senior adviser to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin when Mr. Trump nominated him in June to run ICE as an assistant DHS secretary. Republican Sen. Rand Paul stalled Schroyer's advancement as he demanded details of investigations into agent-involved shootings in Minnesota. Schroyer didn't make it past the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

CBS News has reached out to the White House and the Department of Homeland Security.

David Venturella is currently the senior official performing the duties of ICE director, after Todd Lyons announced his departure from the top ICE role in April.

ICE hasn't had a Senate-confirmed director since 2017.