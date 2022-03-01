Watch CBS News

Trial to begin for man accused of killing wife whose Fitbit activity tracker is expected to be key evidence against him

/ CBS/AP

Man charged in wife's 2015 death
Man who blamed wife's death on home intruder charged 02:06

A second jury selection is set to begin Tuesday for the trial of a Connecticut man accused of killing his wife, whose Fitbit activity tracker is expected to be a key piece of evidence against him. Prospective jurors will be questioned in Rockville Superior Court for the murder case of Richard Dabate, who has maintained his innocence. 

Dabate told police a masked man shot his wife, Connie Dabate, and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch at the couple's Ellington home on Dec. 23, 2015. The couple's two young sons were in school at the time.

171219-connie-richard-dabate.jpg
Connie and Richard Dabate WFSB-TV

But police say information on Connie Dabate's Fitbit contradicts Richard Dabate's story, showing she was moving around an hour after he said she was killed.

Tolland State's Attorney Matthew Gedansky has said he believes Richard Dabate's motive for the crime was concern about a potential divorce and alienating family and friends. Authorities said Richard Dabate had affairs, including one with a woman who was pregnant at the time of the killing.

Dabate allegedly told investigators his wife was unable to have another child, so the couple did some "untraditional things." He said all three planned to co-parent the child, CBS affiliate WFSB reported. 

Richard Dabate's lawyer, Trent LaLima, has said evidence of the affairs was "just an attempt to dirty up Mr. Dabate's reputation."

A jury had been picked for the case in early 2020, before state courts shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. A judge dismissed that jury last August, saying it had been empaneled too long and some jurors had moved out of state.

Dabate remains free on $1 million bail. Relatives have said the boys are living with other family members.

In 2017,  Connie Dabate's  sister filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Richard Dabate. Marliese Shaw, the executor of her sister's estate, also asked a probate judge to order that Richard Dabate return more than $70,000 taken from his wife's estate after she died.

First published on March 1, 2022 / 6:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.