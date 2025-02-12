RFK Jr.'s nomination for health secretary advances in Senate, teeing up final vote

Washington — The Senate voted to advance Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday, teeing up a final vote on his confirmation later this week.

In a 53 to 47 vote, the Senate voted to clear the final procedural hurdle to Kennedy's nomination. The vote fell along party lines.

Kennedy's path to confirmation was once considered among the most fragile of President Trump's nominees. The 71-year-old faced scrutiny from Democrats and Republicans alike in recent weeks, including during a pair of fiery hearings last month, where he was grilled over his controversial views on vaccines and abortion.

The longtime environmental lawyer and activist launched a White House bid in the 2024 election, though he initially sought the Democratic nomination and has close ties to the party as the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of Robert F. Kennedy. He dropped out of the presidential race to endorse Mr. Trump in August.

Kennedy's nomination advanced out of committee last week, with the vote coming down to a single Republican. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a medical doctor, had expressed consternation over his nomination because Kennedy has raised doubts about vaccines. Then, moments ahead of the committee vote, Cassidy said he would support him.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominee for secretary of health and human services, testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2025. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Outside of the committee, Republican opposition to Kennedy's nomination has also appeared to dissipate. Sen. Susan Collins, who is among the few Republicans who have voted to oppose any of the president's nominees, told reporters Monday she planned to support Kennedy's confirmation. On Wednesday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, another Republican often willing to buck her party, announced she would support Kennedy's confirmation as well.

Democrats have strongly opposed the nominee to lead HHS. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer argued that the support among Republicans comes in response to pressure from the White House.

"The vote on RFK is about one simple question," Schumer said. "Will Republicans do the right thing for American public health, or will they do whatever is necessary to keep Donald Trump happy, no matter how misguided he is?"

Senate Majority Leader John Thune praised Kennedy in advance of the procedural vote, saying he looks forward to Kennedy being a "partner to Congress on some very important issues," including chronic disease. And Thune said he's encouraged that Kennedy has "committed to implementing President Trump's pro-life policies at HHS."

"Mr. Kennedy promises to make HHS a collaborative, transparent and science-driven agency under his leadership," Thune said, adding that Kennedy has committed to an "unprecedented level of collaboration with Congress" and "regular and robust oversight of his agency's activities."