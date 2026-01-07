RFK Jr. weighs in on Kennedy Center name change: "I have bigger fish to fry"

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. weighed in Wednesday on the decision to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, distancing himself from the move after several members of his own family publicly criticized it.

In an interview with CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, Kennedy acknowledged he understood relatives were upset, but said the issue is not among his top priorities.

"Of course, I understand it, but I have bigger fish to fry," Kennedy said. "If we lose any children in this country to obesity, heart disease — 77% of our kids can't qualify for the military. Saving one life is more important to me than the name on a building."

The Kennedy Center's Board of Trustees voted to rename the performing arts institution last month.

The HHS secretary said he was not involved in the decision and did not recommend against the name change. When asked whether he personally had a problem with the name change, Kennedy said his focus remains on "making America healthy again."

President Trump removed Democratic-appointed members of the Kennedy Center's board and installed his allies and administration officials soon after he returned to the White House for his second term. The board also consists of local and federal officials, as well as members of the House and Senate from both parties.

Richard Grenell, who worked in the first Trump administration, serves as the Kennedy Center's president. The board in February selected Mr. Trump to serve as its chairman.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was established by Congress as the national center for performing arts and a living memorial to the late President John F. Kennedy and opened in 1971. It recognizes achievements in music, theater and dance each year with its honors ceremony.

The law establishing the Kennedy Center restricts "additional memorials or plaques in the nature of memorials" from being designated or installed.

Because Congress created the Kennedy Center, any change to its name would appear to require approval from lawmakers. Still, Mr. Trump has sought to unilaterally make sweeping changes to other federal entities that would require congressional action.