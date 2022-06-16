Revlon, mired in debt, files for bankruptcy protection

Revlon, the 90-year-old multinational beauty company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after being weighed down by debt load, disruptions to its supply chain network and surging costs.

The New York-based company said it expects to receive $575 million in financing from its existing lenders, which will allow it to keep its day-to-day operations running. None of Revlon's international operating subsidiaries are included in the proceedings, except for Canada and the United Kingdom. The filing was made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

"Today's filing will allow Revlon to offer our consumers the iconic products we have delivered for decades, while providing a clearer path for our future growth," said CEO Debra Perelman said in a statement Thursday.

Revlon joins more than two dozen prominent retailers to declare bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic, including Brooks Brothers and J.C. Penney.

$3.3 billion in debt

Revlon, whose brands include Almay, Cutex, Mitchum and Elizabeth Arden, had been a mainstay on store shelves for decades. The company was founded in 1932 and went public in 1996. It is backed by billionaire Ron Perelman's MacAndrews & Forbes. But the brand has struggled in recent years after failing to keep pace with changing beauty tastes and stiffer competition..

Revlon has between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets, according to court documents filed Wednesday. The company reported $3.3 billion in long-term debt in its most recent earnings report from March. Revlon's market cap was $123 million as of Wednesday.

"Consumer demand for our products remains strong — people love our brands, and we continue to have a healthy market position," Perelman said. "By addressing these complex legacy debt constraints, we expect to be able to simplify our capital structure and significantly reduce our debt, enabling us to unlock the full potential of our globally recognized brands."

Bankruptcy doesn't necessarily spell a company's doom. Court supervision is designed to help companies shed or restructure their debt, restructure their business, and emerge from Chapter 11 as a more competitive company.