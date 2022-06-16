Watch CBS News

Cosmetics giant Revlon files for bankruptcy

Revlon filed for bankruptcy as the cosmetics giant struggles with supply chain issues, a steep drop in sales during the pandemic and competition from celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Rihanna, who have their own cosmetic lines.
