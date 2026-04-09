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A reverse mortgage can be a powerful borrowing tool for seniors who take an informed approach. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The economic climate that millions of Americans find themselves in this April likely isn't the one they had anticipated or budgeted for.

A new unemployment report showed the rate ticking downward slightly, but only after rising in the month before. Progress toward lowering inflation has stalled, meanwhile, with the rate consistently sitting at 2.4% in recent months – still above the Federal Reserve's target 2% goal. The Fed, at the same time, has refused to cut interest rates at all so far in 2026 after doing so multiple times in the final months of 2025, essentially leaving borrowing costs elevated for the foreseeable future. And this has all played out against a volatile geopolitical landscape with overseas conflicts pronounced and short-term market predictions uncertain.

While all of this may be a lot to evaluate for the average American, it's particularly worrisome for seniors, many of whom are tied to tight budgets with little room for financial error. Fortunately, there is a financial source that they can easily tap into this month (and in the months that follow) that can help ease some of these financial concerns – their home equity. And they can effectively do so, specifically with a reverse mortgage.

That said, they shouldn't rush through the process either, as an informed and strategic approach is always best, particularly when leveraging a critical asset like a home. To better decide on their next steps, it helps to know a few critical reverse mortgage questions to ask this April. Below, we'll detail three that seniors should be considering right now.

See how much money you could access with a reverse mortgage here.

3 reverse mortgage questions seniors should be asking this April

Reverse mortgages can be viable funding sources for homeowners age 62 and older. But they should be carefully considered and understood, especially in the unique economic landscape of April 2026. To boost their chances of borrowing success, senior homeowners should consider the answers to these three questions now:

How much money do I actually need to borrow?

With average home equity levels in the country hitting a record high in 2025, there's likely plenty of money for seniors to tap into right now. But do they really need to? By starting with an understanding of how much money they actually need to borrow right now, they can better determine if a reverse mortgage helps them accomplish that goal or if alternative borrowing products may be better.

For larger, six-figure amounts, a reverse mortgage may be sufficient as it won't require a repayment until the homeowner dies or if the home is resold. But for smaller amounts, particularly those under $50,000, alternative borrowing products may be better. Consider speaking with a reverse mortgage lender directly, who can help you decide on which approach to take.

Learn more about your reverse mortgage options online today.

Is a HELOC the better option?

A home equity line of credit (HELOC), meanwhile, may be a better option for homeowners who are unsure of exactly how much they need. A HELOC works like a revolving line of credit, similar to a credit card, which can be used as a backup funding source for seniors who know they need extra financial help but aren't sure how much they'll precisely need.

And, this April, with the average HELOC interest rate just over 7%, this isn't only the cheapest way to borrow equity. It's also the cheapest way to borrow money overall, with rates on home equity loans, personal loans and credit cards all materially higher.

Can I still pay my other expenses as needed?

A reverse mortgage can act as a powerful funding tool, but it won't work properly if you can't still pay your other expenses as needed. Lenders will require you to continue to pay maintenance fees, homeowners insurance, state and local taxes and more.

So, if you can't afford those other expenses – which is a real concern in today's economy – you will be better served by passing on your reverse mortgage options and instead should strongly consider exploring alternatives. Selling the home and downsizing can also be worth evaluating, as could select debt relief options, which may be able to help you regain your financial independence, thus removing the need for a reverse mortgage entirely.

The bottom line

A reverse mortgage can be a viable option for senior homeowners in today's economy, but it will need to be approached carefully and evaluated thoroughly. While the above list of questions is not exhaustive, it can provide a solid starting point for seniors considering this option. That said, its often most helpful to speak with reverse mortgage lenders directly as they can answer your specific questions and help you determine the right approach to take not only this April but in the months and years that follow, too.