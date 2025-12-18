Republicans redrew a North Carolina district held by a GOP incumbent. A war veteran Democrat is looking to take advantage.

North Carolina Republicans redrew the state's congressional maps this fall, in the hopes of improving their chances at ousting a Democrat in one of the country's most competitive districts.

In doing so, they may have created a window for a Democrat to make what has been a reliably Republican neighboring seat more competitive.

CBS News has learned that Allison Jaslow, an Iraq War veteran, plans to file Thursday for North Carolina's third congressional district seat. The race in the South could become a key contest in Democrats' quest to win back a majority next fall in the U.S. House.

"I'm running for Congress because the people of North Carolina's 3rd congressional district deserve someone who will show up and fight for them," Jaslow said in a campaign statement.

GOP Rep. Greg Murphy has held the seat since a summer 2019 special election, and won another term in the 2024 election with more than 77% of the vote.

But the physician's political future became a bit more muddled this fall, after Republican legislators in Raleigh changed the boundaries of his seat in an attempt to make the Democratic-held 1st Congressional District more favorable to Republicans. In part, the new map transferred a large swath of the eastern portion of Murphy's 3rd Congressional District to the 1st District, which is held by Democratic Rep. Don Davis.

GOP leaders made the move as similar efforts played out around the country to try to protect the party's narrow majority in the U.S. House.

Murphy announced afterwards that he would run for another term in Congress and was soon endorsed by President Trump.

"I am very excited about serving my old friends again in Greene, Lenoir and eastern Wayne while looking forward to new friendships in western Wayne and Wilson County," Murphy said in a statement at the time. "These new counties will further strengthen my commitment to our beloved veterans and active-duty military, local manufacturing interests as well as North Carolina's cherished and vital agricultural economy."

While the 1st and 3rd Districts are both still viewed as Republican-leaning areas, the impact brought about by redistricting isn't without political risk for conservatives.

Murphy's district is now 43% Democratic, up from 39% Democratic before it was redrawn, whereas Davis' seat went from being 48% to 44% Democratic, according to a CBS News analysis of 2024 presidential election data.

Mr. Trump has won North Carolina in the last three presidential elections, though each of the races in the state has been close. He has offered his support to Murphy.

"Greg knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Defend our Country, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," Trump said in an October social media post.

Hefty political spending is already expected to head to the state for next year's midterms, where former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper represents his party's best chance at winning back a GOP-held seat in the Senate. To have a reasonable shot at defeating Murphy, Democrats will likely need plenty to break their way, along with the typical political gravity of an incumbent president's party struggling in the midterms.

Jaslow also brings a notable biography to the contest. Until earlier this year, she had worked as the CEO of The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. In announcing her departure, a news release described her as having "made history in 2023 as the first woman and first openly gay veteran to lead a major veterans service organization."

As of Thursday, she does not live in the district, but is expected to soon.

And in opening her campaign, Jaslow made clear what kind of focus she plans to take against the Republican incumbent within this newly shaped North Carolina district.

"As an American who has dedicated my life to serving my country, first in uniform and with the responsibility of leading soldiers in wartime, I'm furious that Greg Murphy seems to believe that public service is about serving himself and his friends and not his constituents," Jaslow said in a statement.