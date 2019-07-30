House Democrats' campaign arm loses top staffer amid diversity woes

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chair and Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos announced on Monday that the organization would be losing the committee's top staff member, executive director Allison Jaslow, amid concerns that the group lacks the diversity of the very people the party aims to represent. Bustos called Jaslow's resignation a "sobering day filled with tough conversations that too often we avoid."

"I can say confidently that we are taking the first steps toward putting the DCCC back on path to protect and expand our majority, with a staff that truly reflects the diversity of our Democratic caucus and our party," Bustos said in a statement.

Jaslow, who is also an Iraq War veteran, said in a statement that her tenure at the DCCC had been "an honor and a true privilege." In addition to Jaslow, a DCCC aide confirmed to CBS News that five other staffers, including the DCCC's director of diversity, would be leaving the organization.

Bustos also promised to remain focused on the DCCC's essential goals of tending to the Democratic majority. "I have never been more committed to expanding and protecting this majority, while creating a workplace that we can all be proud of," she said.

Jaslow will be replaced by Jacqueline Newman, currently the COO of the organization.

Politico first reported that the DCCC suffered from a lack of diversity in the upper echelon of its decision-making, which had been noted by DCCC staff and lawmakers alike. According to Politico, Reps. Vicente Gonzalez and Filemon Velam, of Texas, had demanded in a statement that Jaslow be fired and called on Bustos to "appoint a qualified person of color" to replace her as executive director.

Before the DCCC shakeup, Bustos had sought to paint a very different picture of the composition of her office. In an interview with CBS News' Ed O'Keefe just last month, she said, "If you walked upstairs, you would see the most diverse staff that you've ever seen in this building."

The people, our advisers, our counselors are the most diverse advisers and counselors and vendors that you've ever seen in the history of this — of House Democrats," she told O'Keefe.

For now, Bustos says she's "owning" her mistakes at the DCCC and learning from them.

"I recognize that, at times, I have fallen short in leading these talented individuals. To my colleagues, who I have the utmost respect for, I hear your concerns, and we can and must do better," she said.

Aaron Navarro, Ed O'Keefe and Rebecca Kaplan contributed reporting.