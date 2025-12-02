Republican Matt Van Epps wins closely watched Tennessee House race, AP projects

Republicans will hold onto Tennessee's 7th Congressional District despite a push by Democrats to flip the deep-red seat, the Associated Press projected Tuesday, as Republican candidate Matt Van Epps is on track to defeat Democrat Aftyn Behn.

Tuesday's special election, held after the resignation of Republican Rep. Mark Green, drew nationwide attention and was widely viewed as a referendum on President Trump. The president endorsed Van Epps during the primaries, participated in a phone rally for the GOP candidate on the eve of the election and congratulated him on Tuesday evening.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.