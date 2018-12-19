Backlash mounts over Trump's withdrawal from Syria

— Reporting contributed by Kathryn Watson, Alan He and Olivia Gazis

Hawks in the Republican Party are fuming over President Trump's abrupt decision to pull some U.S. troops from Syria, a move they say he made without consulting him. And the White House and Pentagon are offering sparse details on how such a withdrawal will work, with the White House and the Pentagon referring questions to each other Wednesday in the wake of the announcement.

It's unclear exactly how the president reached the decision to withdraw troops immediately from the war-torn country, and one senior administration official who held a conference call with reporters Wednesday afternoon refused to discuss the process for reaching the decision. As recently as the last few weeks, top administration officials have expressed the importance of having a presence in the region and that ISIS is still a threat there.

"It was the president's decision to make and he made it," the senior administration official told reporters on the conference call.

The administration official did not deny that a contingent of ISIS remains in Syria, despite the president's tweet that ISIS is "defeated" in Syria, and the sole purpose of keeping troops there was for that reason.

The decision prompted intense reactions particularly from Republican senators with foreign policy expertise. Sen. Lindsey Graham, an unabashed supporter of the president, said he wants hearings immediately on how the decision was reached. Graham said his trip to Syria earlier this year made it "abundantly clear the approximately 2,000 American troops stationed there are vital to our national security interests." He said that an withdrawal of U.S. forces would also be a boon to America's rivals in the region, including Iran and Russia, as well as the terror group ISIS. Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday that ISIS had been defeated. But in fact, ISIS still controls pockets of territory in the region.

The National Counterterrorism Center's guidance from October suggests that while efforts to contain ISIS have seen substantial successes this year, the terror network remains "an adaptive and dangerous adversary," and in Iraq and Syria, its leaders are relocating to rural safe havens to "support a long-term insurgency." While the ISIS' safe havens in Iraq and Syria have "largely collapsed," it still maintains a robust global enterprise of nearly two dozen branches, each with "hundreds to thousands of members."

Graham also highlighted the plight of Kurdish people in the area who have been allies in the fight against ISIS. "An American withdrawal will put the Kurds and all those who came to America's aid in destroying ISIS at tremendous risk," he said. "It will make it more difficult to recruit future partners willing to confront radical Islam. It will also be seen by Iran and other bad actors as a sign of American weakness in the efforts to contain Iranian expansion."

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio made a similar argument to reporters on Wednesday, criticizing the troop withdrawal as a "colossal" mistake and "grave error" that would embolden Russia and China. "We will lose influence in the region, and I believe we will lose influence beyond the region as a result of this decision," he said.

Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a sometime critic of the president, likewise criticized the move in harsh terms."History will look at that as one of the stupidest strategic moves before a negotiation," he told The Washington Post. "In order to have a successful diplomatic outcome, you have to have a military option and a military presence."

Kinzinger appeared on CNN with Jake Tapper later in the day, saying he's "speechless to "see the president wake up today and say we've defeated 'em, we know that's not true. Nobody would argue we've defeated them. That's not only going to hamper our operation, it's going to double or triple the ranks of ISIS."