New report warns extremist groups increasingly using AI to intensify antisemitic propaganda

A new intelligence bulletin published by a non-profit security organization warns that extremist groups are increasingly using artificial intelligence to intensify antisemitic propaganda, recruitment and operations targeting Jewish communities across North America.

The bulletin, authored by Secure Communities Network, an independent organization dedicated to safeguarding the Jewish community in North America, outlines how both foreign terrorist organizations and domestic violent extremists are exploiting AI tools – including chatbots, deepfake imagery and generative content – in order to automate and amplify disinformation, spread antisemitic narratives and spur the self-radicalization of lone actors.

The bulletin notes that as "AI-generated content begins to create increasingly higher-quality images, the line between real and fake blurs," making false antisemitic material appear more credible.

In one cited incident in July 2025, the chatbot "Grok," which was created by Elon Musk's xAI, posted antisemitic and extremist content, including praise for Hitler and references to neo-Nazi rhetoric, following a system update.

According to the report, the posting began when an X user made a post "celebrating" the deaths of children and counselors from Camp Mystic following the floods in Texas Hill Country over the July 4 weekend. "After Grok was tagged to respond to the post, it made a remark about the poster's surname and used the phrase 'every damn time,'" according to the bulletin, "which is frequently leveraged by neo-Nazis as a way of accusing Jewish people of persistently being the cause of negative aspects of one's life."

The bulletin also cites examples of violent acts not directly tied to antisemitism that allegedly used artificial intelligence to assist in planning an explosion, illustrating how artificial intelligence can aid operational tactics. When a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, the report noted, Matthew Livelsberger allegedly used the AI chat bot ChatGPT to assist in gathering information about explosives and planning the attack.

At the time, Kevin McMahill, sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, stated, "This is the first incident that I'm aware of on U.S. soil where ChatGPT is utilized to help an individual build a particular device," later calling it, "a concerning moment."

SCN analysts also found that in response to recent Israeli–Iranian tensions, Iranian-sponsored AI-generated disinformation has surged, including fabricated images of attacks on Israel. The bulletin argues that these threats pose increased challenges for law enforcement and communal security, because AI tools are harder to trace and moderate in real time.

According to the FBI, 2024 was recorded as the worst year for anti-Jewish hate crimes since federal law enforcement began reporting hate crime data in 1991. Anti-Jewish incidents increased by 5.8% compared to the previous year, rising from 1,832 in 2023 to 1,938 in 2024. Jewish people were the target of roughly 70% of all religiously motivated hate crimes reported in 2024, though they make up just 2% of the U.S. population.